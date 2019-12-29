|
Patricia Schofield
December 11, 1932 - December 22, 2019
Raleigh
Patricia Schofield of Raleigh died peacefully in her home on December 22.
Patricia was born in rural Licking County, Ohio to Katie and Edward Morton, who preceded her in death along with her three brothers, Benjamin, Richard and Herbert Morton.
She was graduated with high honors from Jacksontown High School in 1950 and embarked upon a successful 30-year secretarial career. In 1951, she married Philip Schofield. Together, they raised two sons, Kevin and Rob.
After stints in Cincinnati and Orlando, Florida, the family moved to Southern California.
In the late 1970's, Patricia started a second successful career as a computer programmer specializing in COBOL systems. She retired in 2003 and relocated to be near family in Raleigh, where she volunteered for many years as a front desk greeter at Rex Hospital.
Patricia was a devout Christian, for whom faith was an essential component of living. In Raleigh, she joined Hayes Barton Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class and volunteered in multiple roles, including proofreading bulletins and newsletters every week.
She also loved proofreading her son Rob's political columns for NC Policy Watch.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at REX Hematology Oncology Associates for their efforts to help Patricia enjoy a high quality of life during her final three years.
Patricia is survived by son Kevin (Laurie), their two sons, Jack and Will (Jessica) and grandson Frederick, son Rob (Noelle) and their two daughters Evelyn and Lauren, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A service celebrating Patricia's life will be held at Hayes Barton Baptist Church in late January.
Contributions in Patricia's honor can be made to ().
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019