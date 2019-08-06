|
|
Patricia Silvers
Raleigh
Patricia Silvers, 82, died August 3, 2019. She was born May 26, 1937. She grew up in downtown Raleigh in Halifax Court on Morgan Street. She loved Raleigh and could tell you anything about Raleigh. She especially enjoyed growing up with her lifelong best friend, Christine Franklin. Patricia graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1955.
After high school, she worked as a private practice nurse and then at Bayer as an occupational health nurse, where she met her dear friend, Renee Watkins. She and Renee were #1 fans of the band Alabama. She served on the board of Swift Creek Fire Department, and was a Red Hatter and member of the Exchange Club. Patricia was an active member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. She also worked out and socialized at Curves, and was a frequent visitor of Barry's Café and loved the Doyle family. Patricia traveled to many states within the US, but she was truly a world traveler who visited many countries and included her family and friends.
Patricia did not know a stranger. She would talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Tricia Fuchs and Kim Webster and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Shaya, Brandon, Sam, Keenan, Kelsey (Daniel), Courtney (Trey) and Shannon (Seb). She is also survived by many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben; daughter, Sherry Hughes and son-in-law, Scott Fuchs.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Macedonia United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. In honor of Patricia, the family requests those attending her services wear purple if possible. She loved purple!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 2700 Jones Franklin Road, Cary, NC 27518 or Swift Creek Fire Department, 5825 Tryon Road, Cary, NC 27518 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019