Home

POWERED BY

Services
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sparlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sparlow


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Sparlow Obituary
Patricia Ann Sparlow

April 16, 1936 - October 27, 2019

Raleigh, NC

After an eighteen year battle with leukemia, Patricia Sparlow, native of Huntington Mills, PA passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Julia Rutkoski; and brothers Ronald, Walter "Hup" Jr., and Bernard. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Raleigh, NC.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Morrow and son-in-law Robert, Raleigh, NC and grandson Matthew Morrow, Chicago, IL.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Renaissance Funeral Home
Download Now