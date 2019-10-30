|
|
Patricia Ann Sparlow
April 16, 1936 - October 27, 2019
Raleigh, NC
After an eighteen year battle with leukemia, Patricia Sparlow, native of Huntington Mills, PA passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Julia Rutkoski; and brothers Ronald, Walter "Hup" Jr., and Bernard. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Raleigh, NC.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Morrow and son-in-law Robert, Raleigh, NC and grandson Matthew Morrow, Chicago, IL.
A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019