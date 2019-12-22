|
Patricia Owen Townsend
February 1932 - December 2019
Raleigh
Patricia Owen Townsend passed peacefully on December 16, 2019.
Patricia was a graduate of Greensboro College. She served as a leader in her community- she was the Director of Christian Education at Long Memorial Methodist Church; President of the Roxboro Woman's Club where she was a charter member; and President of the Woman's Society of Christian Service in Roxboro, NC.
Patricia opened a private kindergarten at the Presbyterian Church then later received the NC Teachers Certificate in Public Schools for kindergarten through 3rd grade. She taught at St. Timothy's School in Raleigh, NC. She served as both a Bible school and Sunday school teacher at her Methodist church in Raleigh.
She is survived by her 3 children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Boys and Girls Home of NC (boysandgirlshomes.org), Hope Reins (hopereins.org) or The Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzheimersresearchfoundation.com)
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019