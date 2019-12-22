Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Townsend


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Townsend Obituary
Patricia Owen Townsend

February 1932 - December 2019

Raleigh

Patricia Owen Townsend passed peacefully on December 16, 2019.

Patricia was a graduate of Greensboro College. She served as a leader in her community- she was the Director of Christian Education at Long Memorial Methodist Church; President of the Roxboro Woman's Club where she was a charter member; and President of the Woman's Society of Christian Service in Roxboro, NC.

Patricia opened a private kindergarten at the Presbyterian Church then later received the NC Teachers Certificate in Public Schools for kindergarten through 3rd grade. She taught at St. Timothy's School in Raleigh, NC. She served as both a Bible school and Sunday school teacher at her Methodist church in Raleigh.

She is survived by her 3 children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Boys and Girls Home of NC (boysandgirlshomes.org), Hope Reins (hopereins.org) or The Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzheimersresearchfoundation.com)
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -