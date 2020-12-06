Patricia Young

November 24, 1931 - November 15, 2020

Raleigh , North Carolina - Patricia Bradley Young, wife of the late Thomas Hunter Young, mother of four daughters and Nana to eleven grandchildren, died on November 15, 2020 in Raleigh at the age of 88. She survived Tom, her husband of 66 years, by three months.

Pat was born in Auburn, New York and was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Dickinson College, where she met Tom. Shortly after they were married, the young couple moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Tom worked as an Intelligence Officer for the Army and Pat embarked on her career as a teacher. Far from home, this adventure was the first of many homes around the country that Pat and Tom, and later their family of six, shared.

Pat spent her career teaching middle and high school English and History, while raising her four daughters and receiving a Master's degree in Counseling. She enjoyed teaching older children because of the impact she was able to have on young minds. She later found great fulfillment volunteering as a docent at history museums in Modesto, California and Raleigh, where she and Tom lived after retirement, close to daughters and grandchildren. Pat was an avid reader and was skilled at knitting and needlework, hobbies she passed on to her daughters.

Pat is survived by her daughters Susan Young (John), Gail Macko (Mike), Anne Young (Michael), and Barbara Young (John); and eleven grandchildren (Sarah, Kate, and Jane; Leah, Stephen, and Erica; Evan and Nora; and Matthew, Kyle, and Drew).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store