Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Hubert Simmons


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Hubert Simmons Obituary
Patrick Hubert Simmons

"Pat"

Raleigh

Patrick Hubert "Pat" Simmons, 82, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born January 11, 1937 in Columbus Co. to the late Jason Simmons and Dora Inman Simmons. Pat honorably served his country in the US National Guard. He made his career in real estate and established his own real estate company, P.H. Simmons Associates, LLC.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home.

Surviving: brother, Terrance "Terry" Simmons of Fleming Island, FL.; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Webb Simmons; and 9 siblings.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wake County, P.O. Box 37639, Raleigh, NC 27627.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now