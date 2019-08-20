|
|
Patrick Hubert Simmons
"Pat"
Raleigh
Patrick Hubert "Pat" Simmons, 82, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born January 11, 1937 in Columbus Co. to the late Jason Simmons and Dora Inman Simmons. Pat honorably served his country in the US National Guard. He made his career in real estate and established his own real estate company, P.H. Simmons Associates, LLC.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home.
Surviving: brother, Terrance "Terry" Simmons of Fleming Island, FL.; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Webb Simmons; and 9 siblings.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wake County, P.O. Box 37639, Raleigh, NC 27627.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019