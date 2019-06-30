Patrick James Harvey



December 4, 1994 - June 25, 2019



Raleigh



Patrick Harvey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at UNC Hospital after courageously battling cancer. He was twenty-four years old, born in San Jose, CA, and he moved to Cary in 1996 and Raleigh in 2016.



Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Suzanne and Robert Harvey.



He is survived by his triplet brothers, Matthew Ryan Harvey and Gregory Douglas Harvey, and his parents Linda Raidy Harvey and James Douglas Harvey, all of Raleigh. He is also survived by maternal grandparents, Veronica and John Raidy of Southern California; aunt, Kathleen Matthews of Newport Beach, CA; uncle, John Raidy, Jr. ( Cherie ) of Pasadena, CA; uncle, Michael Raidy of San Dimas, CA; aunt, Mary Brown of San Francisco, CA; and numerous loving cousins; and his beloved dog, Monty.



Patrick graduated William Peace University with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre, Cum Laude, class of 2019. He performed in numerous theatrical productions there. He was an accomplished vocalist and a member of the WPU Singers. He sang at on-campus events including WPU's 2018 commencement. He was a beloved member of the student body. Patrick's Pacer spirit will reverberate far beyond his passing.



Patrick's passions were layered. The outer layer was theatre and singing. This passion was obvious to all who knew him. He performed in over thirty productions throughout the Raleigh area. His performances included four William Peace University productions, two Theatre in the Park productions of A Christmas Carol (Raleigh Memorial & DPAC), the mainstage production of The Wizard of Oz (NCT), five Master STAS productions (NCT Conservatory), twenty-four Live on Stage semester showcases (NCT Conservatory), one North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre production, one Bariskill Dance production, and one Garner Town Players production. The middle layer was his passion for stories about life, emotion and wonder. Patrick loved all stories and he loved to tell those stories. At the inner most layer was his passion for people, all people, and his unrelenting desire to bring his joy to all.



A service to celebrate and honor Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in Dinwiddie Chapel on the campus of William Peace University. A reception will immediately follow the service at William Peace University.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patrick's honor to William Peace University 15 East Peace Street Raleigh, NC 27604 - specifically The Center Stage Club - Performing Arts & Theatre at William Peace, or the of North Carolina, 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd. Suite 200 Cary, NC 27513.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019