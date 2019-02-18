Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pullen Memorial Baptist Church
Patrick John Anderson Obituary
Patrick John Anderson

January 15, 2000 - February 15, 2019

Raleigh

Patrick John Anderson, 19, died Friday. On January 15, 2000, Patrick came into this world--the most beautiful baby we have ever seen--and completed our family in the most perfect way. As a child he loved to climb trees, wear his cowboy boots, run wild with his friends through the neighborhood, and to have his head and back scratched. Patrick had the most loving spirit and the most infectious smile. His hugs were plentiful and heartfelt and his laughter made everyone join him. He loved to fish, spend time with friends, play lacrosse, snow board and kite board. But most of all, he was a good friend and the best son and brother that we could have asked for.

On February 15, 2019, he left us. Life will never be the same but we will all be forever better for having known him and loved him in the time we had.

A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be held later at Oakwood Cemetery.

Surviving are his parents, Robert J. and LeeAnn Salvatore Anderson; sisters, Juliana of Raleigh and Valentine Breitbarth and husband Timothy of Washington, DC; nephews, James and Bennett.

The family asks for contributions to be made to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27604 or to Daymark, an organization that provides an array of mental health services in Boone, NC, among other areas (Checks can be mailed to Daymark at 284 Executive Park Drive NE, Concord, NC 28025).

A service of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 18, 2019
