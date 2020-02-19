|
Patrick "PJ" Joseph McCann, Jr.
76
North Chesterfield, VA
Patrick went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and patriot. He loved the Lord and his family. Patrick was a Navy Veteran and was a Detective with the Raleigh, NC Police Department. He was employed as a Director of Security with the Marriott Corp. in Raleigh and Charlotte, NC. For many years he worked in the hotel industry in the sale of electronic locks. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Patrick J. McCann, Sr and Alice Myrick McCann. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Parker McCann; children Patrick J. McCann, III (Joanie), Tonya M. Reynolds (Chris), Michelle M. Maynard (Ralph), Amanda M. Bowman (Kenny), and Timothy P. McCann (Randia); grandchildren Devin, Madeline, Jennifer, Stephanie, Jeremy, Tiffany, Christopher, Dylan, Brayden, Parker, and Vera; great-grandchildren Colt, Gray, and Stella. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm with a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. Interment to follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Gideon International through his memorial page www.inmemof.org/patrick-mccann.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020