Patrick Lane Palmer
March 18, 1969-November 7, 2020
Raleigh
Patrick Lane Palmer, 51, of Raleigh passed away peacefully with his family at his side on November 7, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home in Raleigh after a lengthy illness. Patrick was born at Watts Hospital in Durham in 1969. His early childhood was spent in Louisburg, NC, and his family moved to Raleigh in 1974. He was the son of Michael Palmer of Durham and Patricia Palmer of Raleigh, who survive.
Other survivors include his brother Mike Palmer (Meredith) of Raleigh, nephews Zach Palmer of Charlotte, Brooks Palmer of Austin, TX, Tyler Palmer of Chapel Hill, and niece Grace Palmer of Chapel Hill. Also surviving are his aunts Martha Cabaniss of Shelby and Carole C. Palmer of Lenoir.
He was predeceased by an infant brother Jonathan, his grandparents, Lawrence and Faye Palmer of Lenoir and Erman and Roslyn Greene of Shelby, and his stepfather, Dan Livingstone of Raleigh. He was also predeceased by uncles L. N. Palmer Jr, William C. (Bill) Palmer, and aunts Marjorie O'Neill, Shirley Rader, and Edith Laws.
He attended Broughton High School, Cape Fear Community College, and NC State University.
Patrick loved Rock and Roll music, especially British Rock music, and on one of his several trips to England he traveled to numerous music landmarks, including Abbey Road in London, the Cavern Club in Liverpool, and Brian Jones' birthplace in Cheltenham, and Cotchford Farm in Hartfield. He and a friend traveled to Sun Studio and Graceland in Memphis and through the heart of blues country in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. In Mississippi, they visited the Crossroads in Clarksdale, where blues great Robert Johnson supposedly sold his soul in return for his unique musical talent.
One of his passions was attending concerts, and he saw the Rolling Stones, the Who, and Oasis perform numerous times. He also traveled to New York to see the rock opera "Tommy" on Broadway.
Patrick was a fan of "Jeopardy" and enjoyed acing questions in history, geography, and music. A voracious reader, he amassed quite a library of Blues and Rock and Roll Music History as well as American History and World War II History.
He loved all sports, especially golf and basketball. Attending the Ryder Cup in Ireland was one of his favorite trips. He was passionate about UNC Tar Heel sports, and a highlight for him was seeing all three nephews play for UNC's JV basketball team.
His remains will be interred at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby beside his infant brother Jonathan. Because of Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date as social norms permit.
"Peace. Peace! He is not dead, he doth not sleep - He hath awakened from the dream of life." ---Percy Bysshe Shelley, "Adonais"
The family would like to thank Dr. Kerry Whitt, the staff at Transitions LifeCare, Deborah Williams, and Lamin Dabor for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to NAMI of Wake County, 309 W Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, 27609, Transitions LifeCare Hospice 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, 27607 or a charity of one's choice
.