Patsy Denning
1929 - 2020
Gilda Grimes "Patsy" Denning

September 23, 1929 - November 2, 2020

Smithfield

Smithfield – Gilda Grimes "Patsy" Denning, age 91, died Monday, November 2, 2020 in UNC Johnston Health. Born September 23, 1929 in Sampson County to the late Royal and Olivia Sutton Grimes, she was preceded in death by all six of her siblings, Travis, Huron, Jock, Marie, Peggy and Helen. Patsy was a very active member of the First Baptist Church, where she served in the Ladies Mission Outreach. She was a graduate of Mount Olive High School and later E.C.T.C. where she received her B.S. in Education. Patsy taught elementary grades and Special Education for 28 years, most of which was in Smithfield and Four Oaks.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in Sunset Memorial Park with the Rev. Lee Colbert officiating.

Surviving are her husband, Bill Denning; sons, Kirk Denning and wife Lisa of Smithfield and Kent Denning and wife Amber of Clayton and her three shining stars, Megan Steck and husband Michael, Will Denning and wife Keely and Amelia Denning.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth Street, Smithfield, NC.

The family would like to thank Jane Adams and also the caring staff of Smithfield Manor for the love and support that they have given Mrs. Denning during her time with them.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Parrish Funeral Home
1351 S. Pollock Street
Selma, NC 27576
919-965-3031
