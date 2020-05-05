Patsy Margaret O'Neal
October 27, 1938 - May 3, 2020
Raleigh
Patsy Margaret O'Neal, 81, of Raleigh, passed away on May 3, 2020, just 2 days short of her 35th wedding anniversary with her husband, Bob.
Patsy worked in administration at Rex Healthcare for 21 years before retiring. After retirement, she worked part time as a hostess at Springmoor Retirement Community for the next 15 years, gaining many friendships along the way.
Patsy loved beach music and dancing of all kinds, including Shag and Two-Step. She loved her family dearly, and would do anything for anyone that needed it. She was also a very outgoing person throughout the years. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, daughter and sister to her family.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Bob O'Neal; children, Tim Kelly and Kim Ennis (Allen); grandchildren, Nelson Ennis and Brandon Kelly; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alma Delappe; and ten siblings.
A private service will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, with her final resting place being Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please check the funeral home website for live streaming information.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.ipffoundation.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 5, 2020.