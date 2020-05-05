Patsy M. O'Neal
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Margaret O'Neal

October 27, 1938 - May 3, 2020

Raleigh

Patsy Margaret O'Neal, 81, of Raleigh, passed away on May 3, 2020, just 2 days short of her 35th wedding anniversary with her husband, Bob.

Patsy worked in administration at Rex Healthcare for 21 years before retiring. After retirement, she worked part time as a hostess at Springmoor Retirement Community for the next 15 years, gaining many friendships along the way.

Patsy loved beach music and dancing of all kinds, including Shag and Two-Step. She loved her family dearly, and would do anything for anyone that needed it. She was also a very outgoing person throughout the years. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, daughter and sister to her family.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Bob O'Neal; children, Tim Kelly and Kim Ennis (Allen); grandchildren, Nelson Ennis and Brandon Kelly; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alma Delappe; and ten siblings.

A private service will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, with her final resting place being Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please check the funeral home website for live streaming information.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.ipffoundation.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Mitchell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved