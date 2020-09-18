1/
Patsy Rubish
1926 - 2020
Patsy Andrews Rubish

January 17, 1926 - September 16, 2020

Carrboro

Patsy Andrews Rubish, 94, wife of the late Mike Rubish, of Chapel Hill, died Wednesday at UNC Hospitals – Hillsborough Campus.

Mrs. Rubish was born and raised in Carrboro, NC. She was a longtime member of University Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. Mrs. Rubish loved antiques, briefly owning and operating Old House Antiques. She, along with a few close friends, organized and operated Estate Sales, calling themselves the Great Dames. She was a proud member of the Chapel Hill Gardening Club for several years. In keeping with Patsy's kind and gentle nature, please pay forward random acts of kindness.

Patsy is survived by her sons, Jeff Rubish, and his wife, Barbara, of Carrboro, Drew Rubish of Chapel Hill; five grandchildren, Christopher, Connor and Kathryn Rubish and Kelly and Kimberly Rubish; sister, Wilda Ives, of Bethel, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Westwood Cemetery, at 2:00pm. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Barry Jones. In lieu of flowers, please directed memorials in Patsy's name to University Baptist Church, 100 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill, 27514, or to a charity of one's choice.

The Rubish family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westwood Cemetery
