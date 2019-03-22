Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Patsy Scott Obituary
Patsy J. Scott

April 28, 1949 - March 19, 2019

Raleigh

Mrs. Patsy Jordan Scott went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, in North Raleigh on Tuesday, March 19 at the age of 69.

Patsy is survived by Stephen Scott, husband, Lance Scott, son, Stephanie Scott Beguelin, daughter, Eric Beguelin, son-in-law, Lawson and Libby Beguelin, granddaughters, and Charlie Beguelin, grandson, all of Raleigh, NC. Brother James Jordan and wife, Eleanor Jordan, sister-in-law reside in Memphis, TN.

Patsy is preceded in death by Lawson D. Jordan, father, and Zena Smith Jordan, mother, of Selmer, TN.

Patsy was born in Selmer, TN to L.D. and Zena Jordan. Patsy graduated from Selmer High School in 1967 and attended the University of Tennessee. She married Stephen Scott, her college sweetheart, in 1968. After moving to Liberty, SC, she began working in Commercial Insurance. Later in NC she worked for United Carolina Bank, then First Citizens Insurance where she retired as Vice-President of Insurance Services in 2004.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, March 23 from 5-7PM and a Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, March 24 at 3PM. Both will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home~2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, 27603.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 1ofUs @1ofus.org, which assists women and families battling cancer.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
