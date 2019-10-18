|
Pattie "Inez" Rackley
July 14, 1917 - October 16, 2019
Durham
Pattie "Inez" Rackley, age 102, died at Hock Family Pavilion on October 16, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1917 to the late Joseph Wood and Pattie Thompson Doby.
The oldest and longest living member, Inez was a member of First Baptist Church of Durham where she served as a children's Sunday School teacher in her younger years and assisted in other areas of hospitality. She worked at Bullock's BBQ as hostess for over 25 years. Playing Bridge or Canasta brought her great joy. She continued playing Canasta until her stroke two weeks ago. Square dancing was another pastime that brought happiness. She went square dancing every week until a broken hip at 97 years of age halted her participation in this activity. She loved and lived life to the fullest with her family. Putting the Lord first in all things her greatest earthly joy was her family.
Inez is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Rita Rackley, her brother, Billy Doby; her granddaughter, Yvette Frey and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Avery Frey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Rackley.
A funeral will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Durham, NC. A visitation will be held one-hour prior at the church. Entombment will follow the funeral at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 414 Cleveland Street Durham, NC 27701, in her memory.
The Rackley family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obits.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019