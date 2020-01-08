Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Yorkminster Presbyterian Church
Pattie Sue Arnold Stubbs


1935 - 2020
Pattie Sue Arnold Stubbs Obituary
Pattie Sue Arnold Stubbs

February 11, 1935 - January 3, 2020

Yorktown, VA

Pattie Sue Arnold Stubbs died at her home in Yorktown, Virginia on January 3, 2020 at the age of 84.

Sue is survived by her husband, Sandy, and her children, Scott (Debi), Steve (Janet) and Susan (Jay) Forsgren. Sue is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Sue was born in 1935 in Raleigh, NC to Emma Doris Honeycutt and Herbert Lane Arnold, Jr. She graduated from Garner High School and Peace College. Sue married Sandy in 1958 and moved to Hampton, Virginia. Before starting a family she worked as a secretary in downtown Raleigh and then for NACA/NASA. Sue was a natural caregiver and correspondent. Her gift of friendship and mothering touched the lives of many, and created a legacy that goes on to benefit the world far beyond her reach.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sue's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund.

Full Obituary can be found at amoryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020
