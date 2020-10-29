1/1
Paul Bartholomew
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Francis Bartholomew

May 5, 1949 - Oct. 25, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Paul Francis Bartholomew (71) of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 25 while visiting family in Utah. Born May 5, 1949 in Ames, Iowa to William Victor and Eleanor Moore Bartholomew, the 4th of 6 children (Ann Hull-deceased, Joyce Stovall, Carol Hunter, Marcia Gandolph, and John Bartholomew) and lived most of his life in Raleigh, NC. Paul was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Central States Mission ('68-70) and in Sydney, Australia with his wife ('07-08). He was married and sealed to L. Loanne Robison on April 6, 1972 in the Provo Utah temple. They have 7 children: Annie Hall, Sherrie Tucker, Brian Bartholomew, Rachel Bartholomew, Jill Nelson, Colette Tiek, Andy Couey. Paul will be remembered most for his big heart, willingness to serve, ability to organize and execute large projects, and desire to love those that needed love the most. He is survived by his wife, 7 children, and 22 grandchildren. See rfhr.com for funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved