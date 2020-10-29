Paul Francis Bartholomew
May 5, 1949 - Oct. 25, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Paul Francis Bartholomew (71) of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 25 while visiting family in Utah. Born May 5, 1949 in Ames, Iowa to William Victor and Eleanor Moore Bartholomew, the 4th of 6 children (Ann Hull-deceased, Joyce Stovall, Carol Hunter, Marcia Gandolph, and John Bartholomew) and lived most of his life in Raleigh, NC. Paul was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Central States Mission ('68-70) and in Sydney, Australia with his wife ('07-08). He was married and sealed to L. Loanne Robison on April 6, 1972 in the Provo Utah temple. They have 7 children: Annie Hall, Sherrie Tucker, Brian Bartholomew, Rachel Bartholomew, Jill Nelson, Colette Tiek, Andy Couey. Paul will be remembered most for his big heart, willingness to serve, ability to organize and execute large projects, and desire to love those that needed love the most. He is survived by his wife, 7 children, and 22 grandchildren. See rfhr.com
for funeral arrangements.