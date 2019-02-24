|
|
Paul "Tommy" Bridgers
February 26, 1947 - February 20, 2019
Raleigh
Paul "Tommy" Bridgers, 71, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on February 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Paul, and two grandchildren, Kameron and Ashlee. Paul was a longtime contractor for Mallinckrodt Chemical Company of Raleigh.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 25 at 2:00 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019