Paul Browning
1964 - 2020
Paul Andrew Browning

09/17/1964 - 08/16/2020

Raleigh

Paul Andrew Browning of Raleigh, North Carolina, died suddenly on August 16, 2020. He was 55 years old. Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17, 1964. He was raised in New Philadelphia, Ohio by his parents, John and Norma Browning. He was an Air Force Veteran and worked as an electronic hardware technician for 30 years.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved the Carolina Hurricanes. He was a "Crazy Caniac". Paul was passionate about riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being a member of the Queasy Riders Motorcycle Club at Qualcomm.

Paul loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Valarie Browning, his children Nathan Browning (23 years old) and Natalie Browning (21 years old), his parents, John and Norma Browning, his brother John Browning, his sisters Mary and Jean Browning, several uncles, aunts and cousins. A private memorial will be held in Paul's hometown of New Philadelphia, OH. Paul was loved by many and is deeply missed.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
I worked with “Pauly “ for for years. He will not be forgotten.
Tom Noffsinger
August 24, 2020
I spent many hours working with Paul in the lab across the years and he was always quick with a joke and a laugh. His passing at such a young age compounds the impact. My deepest condolences to his wife, children, and friends.
Jim T
August 24, 2020
Harb Abdulhamid
August 24, 2020
Paul always made me laugh. He had a dry wit and was a truly wonderful person. I am shocked that he is gone. I will miss him.

Paul, you will be missed. Your wonderful family had you for not enough time. My prayers are with them - I can't imagine the pain they feel.
Marty
August 24, 2020
Paul was a co-worker of mine and it was a pleasure knowing and working with him over the years. Paul was kind, funny, honest, and always very helpful. I did not know him well outside of work, but always enjoyed talking to him about sports and life in general.

I'm very saddened to hear Paul has left us too soon. Condolences to his wife, children, extended family, and friends.

May he rest in peace.
Harb
August 23, 2020
Great friend who I will greatly miss. We always had a laugh whether at work in the lab or at play with the Canes. My sincere condolences to his wonderful family whom he spoke of proudly often. God bless my friend - rest in peace.
James Burke
