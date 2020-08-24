Paul Andrew Browning



09/17/1964 - 08/16/2020



Raleigh



Paul Andrew Browning of Raleigh, North Carolina, died suddenly on August 16, 2020. He was 55 years old. Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17, 1964. He was raised in New Philadelphia, Ohio by his parents, John and Norma Browning. He was an Air Force Veteran and worked as an electronic hardware technician for 30 years.



He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved the Carolina Hurricanes. He was a "Crazy Caniac". Paul was passionate about riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being a member of the Queasy Riders Motorcycle Club at Qualcomm.



Paul loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Valarie Browning, his children Nathan Browning (23 years old) and Natalie Browning (21 years old), his parents, John and Norma Browning, his brother John Browning, his sisters Mary and Jean Browning, several uncles, aunts and cousins. A private memorial will be held in Paul's hometown of New Philadelphia, OH. Paul was loved by many and is deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store