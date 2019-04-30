Paul David Holly



May 4, 1930 - April 28, 2019



Raleigh



Paul David Holly, 88, of Raleigh NC, passed away on April 28th, 2019. Paul was born on May 4th, 1930 in Ceres, NY, son to late Lynn and Alice Holly. He married Betty Lockhart in 1951.



Paul served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War and graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1957. He worked at IBM as a computer programmer for over 30 years. Paul has been a proud member of North Raleigh UMC for 35 years.



He is survived by his brother, Walt, and sister, Lynne; son Steven of Raleigh, NC and daughter Sondra and husband Ed of Weddington, NC; grandchildren Holly, Kyle, Sydney, Van, David and Alan; and great-grandson Everest. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, David.



The celebration of life will be at North Raleigh United Methodist on Wednesday, May 1, at 2:30PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family would love donations to the at or 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.