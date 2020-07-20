Paul Dalton
Oak Island, NC
Paul Webster Dalton, 71 of Oak Island, NC, passed away on July 18, 2020. Mr. Dalton was born September 22, 1948 in Greensboro, NC to the late Jack Ellington Dalton and Pauline Ingram Dalton. He grew up in Greensboro, graduating from Page High School, and Campbell University. Paul and his wife Faye were the owners and operators of Plant Pros in Raleigh for 35 years. They sold wholesale indoor tropical foliage. Plant Pros staged the plants for graduations at UNC - Chapel Hill, Duke University, and NC State University. In 2013, they retired and moved permanently to Oak Island, where he became an avid fisherman. Paul enjoyed teaching others the art of surf fishing and net casting. He was an active member of The Oak Island Elk's Lodge, where he used his professional skills to beautify the Lodge. Paul spent many hours walking on the beach and collecting sea glass. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a friend to everyone he met and as "the ambassador" of 17th Street West. Survivors include his wife Faye Dalton; two sisters, Pam Bunton (Tom) and Patricia Huffman; two nieces; a nephew; and a family of friends. He was preceded in death by his fur babies, Joey, Bear, and Maggie. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport with Rev. Jerry McCabe, Paul's friend and fishing buddy, officating. Due to the Covid-19 concerns, there will be no formal visitation however, he will lie in state at the funeral home from 9:00 to 5:00 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOAR (Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461 or to Sea Biscuit Shelter, 1638 E Beach Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhtie.com
. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.