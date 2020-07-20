1/1
Paul Dalton
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Dalton

Oak Island, NC

Paul Webster Dalton, 71 of Oak Island, NC, passed away on July 18, 2020. Mr. Dalton was born September 22, 1948 in Greensboro, NC to the late Jack Ellington Dalton and Pauline Ingram Dalton. He grew up in Greensboro, graduating from Page High School, and Campbell University. Paul and his wife Faye were the owners and operators of Plant Pros in Raleigh for 35 years. They sold wholesale indoor tropical foliage. Plant Pros staged the plants for graduations at UNC - Chapel Hill, Duke University, and NC State University. In 2013, they retired and moved permanently to Oak Island, where he became an avid fisherman. Paul enjoyed teaching others the art of surf fishing and net casting. He was an active member of The Oak Island Elk's Lodge, where he used his professional skills to beautify the Lodge. Paul spent many hours walking on the beach and collecting sea glass. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a friend to everyone he met and as "the ambassador" of 17th Street West. Survivors include his wife Faye Dalton; two sisters, Pam Bunton (Tom) and Patricia Huffman; two nieces; a nephew; and a family of friends. He was preceded in death by his fur babies, Joey, Bear, and Maggie. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport with Rev. Jerry McCabe, Paul's friend and fishing buddy, officating. Due to the Covid-19 concerns, there will be no formal visitation however, he will lie in state at the funeral home from 9:00 to 5:00 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOAR (Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461 or to Sea Biscuit Shelter, 1638 E Beach Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhtie.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Lying in State
09:00 - 05:00 PM
at the funeral home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cape Fear Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved