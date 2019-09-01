Home

1946 - 2019
May 19, 1946 - August 22, 2019

Chapel Hill

Paul David Arends, born on May 19, 1946, in Ames, Iowa to the late Hope Arends and the late Armyle Arends, passed away at age 73 on August 22, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina.

He graduated from the University of Colorado, ranked in the top 1% in the nation on the LSAT before completing his law degree from University of Denver in 1974. He retired as a contract lawyer for the Internal Revenue Service in 2009 after living in Vienna, Virginia for fourteen years.

Paul was the loving husband of Linda Arends for 50 years. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Allen and Jessica Arends; brother, Mark Arends; and grandchildren, Scottie and Connor Allen.

Paul was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many and a deacon at St Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, Georgia. He had a passion for recumbent cycling and serving as an editor for Random House, Putnam, and his favorite recumbent bike magazine.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Paul to the at alz.org/donate. Services will be private.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019
