Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Paul David Turner Obituary
Paul David Turner

Durham

Paul David Turner, 76, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Rufus Greer Turner and Leola Edna Turner. In addition to his parents, Mr. Turner was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Herndon; and brother-in-law, Frank Domby.

Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Renee Turner; daughters, Sonya Schaut, Valarie Shelby and husband Eric; brothers, R. G. Turner, Jr., Darryl Turner and wife Julie; sisters, Emma Raible and husband Rick, and Betty Domby; grandchildren, Blair Thompson, Jay Thompson, Lacey Schaut and Brooke Schaut; and many special nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham, NC. A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery, Muskegon, Michigan.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019
