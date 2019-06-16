Paul A. DelaCourt



June 5, 1934 - June 5, 2019



Raleigh



Paul A. DelaCourt passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 5, with family by his side.



Paul was born June 5, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Tom E. and Kathryn Tolerton DelaCourt. He was a pilot in the USAF flying B-47s during the cold war era. He married the love of his life, the late Erma C. DelaCourt, on July 28, 1956. Because of his military service and various job changes after his honorable discharge, Paul and Erma moved over 15 times before they finally settled in Raleigh in 1966. Paul retired as President of North Hills, Inc., in 1988. Paul was extremely active in his Raleigh community. He served on multiple business and civic boards: Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Raleigh Little Theatre, Wake Tech Institute, Golden Corral Co and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond – just to name a few. He received numerous honors and awards for his service and contributions, including, but not limited to: Tar Heel of the Week and the A.E. Finley Award.



Even with all of the demands on his time, Paul never lost sight of what, he would be the first to tell you, were the most important things in his life – family, church and country. He adored his wife of 61 years, Erma, his children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. Paul is survived by his sons, Michael DelaCourt and wife Donna of Morehead City, NC; Mark DelaCourt and wife Cheryl of Holly Springs, NC; John DelaCourt and wife Jennifer of Wilmington NC; and daughter, Linda DelaCourt Summers and husband, John of Mentor, OH; eight grandchildren: Mason DelaCourt, Hannah DelaCourt, Rachael DelaCourt, Andrew DelaCourt, Sarah Kate DelaCourt, Bryce DelaCourt, Alexandria Summers and Jackie Summers.



Paul enjoyed golfing, traveling, boating and fishing and did all of these activities with his family and friends. Paul and Erma hosted a renowned Derby Party for many years. He also enjoyed a good practical joke - the bigger the better. He could make people laugh.



Paul passed away on his 85th birthday, just in time to celebrate his birthday and to celebrate Erma's birthday the following day – together again.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Monday, June 17th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 18th at Sacred Heart Church, 200 Hillsborough St., followed by a private graveside service at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Paul's memory.