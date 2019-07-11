Paul H. Downs



July 19, 1929 - July 3, 1929



Raleigh



Paul H. Downs, age 89, peacefully passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Mathews County, Virginia, July 19,1929. Growing up in Norfolk VA, he was an avid athlete exceling in many sports. Golf later became his biggest passion. He was survived by his wife, Anne, of 69 years of marriage. Their only child, Paul H. Downs Jr. (Doc), passed at age 18 following heart surgery. After some college, Paul became employed by Norfolk Newspaper Inc. Eventually, he worked in radio and became owner of several stations. Paul was known in the business for his ability to make struggling radio stations successful. A celebration for his life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, July 20 at Wake Forest Christian Church located at 701 S Main St. Memorials may be sent to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Paul was a pleasure to be around and will forever be remembered by his family and friends for his love, wisdom, and humor. Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019