Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Wake Forest Christian Church
701 S Main St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Downs


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Downs Obituary
Paul H. Downs

July 19, 1929 - July 3, 1929

Raleigh

Paul H. Downs, age 89, peacefully passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Mathews County, Virginia, July 19,1929. Growing up in Norfolk VA, he was an avid athlete exceling in many sports. Golf later became his biggest passion. He was survived by his wife, Anne, of 69 years of marriage. Their only child, Paul H. Downs Jr. (Doc), passed at age 18 following heart surgery. After some college, Paul became employed by Norfolk Newspaper Inc. Eventually, he worked in radio and became owner of several stations. Paul was known in the business for his ability to make struggling radio stations successful. A celebration for his life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, July 20 at Wake Forest Christian Church located at 701 S Main St. Memorials may be sent to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Paul was a pleasure to be around and will forever be remembered by his family and friends for his love, wisdom, and humor.
Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.