1/1
Paul Elliott Fisher
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul Elliott Fisher

October 31, 1945 - July 2, 2020

Raleigh

Elliott Fisher, 74, passed away from immune deficiency disorder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Fisher and mother, Margaret Strickland. He is survived by his wife, Dana McCormick Fisher.

Elliott graduated from NC State University in Vocational Education and taught his many skills at Charles B. Aycock and William G. Enloe for thirty two years.

A celebration of life for Elliott will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Masks are required. Burial will be private.

The family requests that memorials be made to St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, 228 N. Old Stage Road, St. Pauls, NC 28384.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
