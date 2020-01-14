|
Paul David Gardner
September 18, 1924 - January 11, 2020
Raleigh
Paul David Gardner passed away peacefully at Springmoor on January 11, 2020 following an extended illness. Paul was born September 18, 1924, the son of Mildred Massengill and Sherwood David Gardner and brother of Ramona. Paul grew up in Johnston County and served his country during World War II. When Paul returned to North Carolina following the war, he began a life that would define him as an exemplary husband, father, provider, friend, church member and later, grandfather and great grandfather. He was blessed by finding true love twice in his life, first with Marie Herring and, after her passing, with Sylvia Bauer.
Paul's life focused on his family, his faith, his work and his love of golf. If he was not at home with his family, working 9-10 hours six days a week, or attending services or meetings at church, Paul could be found on the fairways and greens of RGA with his Stockholder buddies playing for points and splitting the "pot" after walking 18 holes 3-4 days each week. Many would say Paul's life was quiet and simple, but those who knew and loved him would say he led a rich, deeply caring and special life that touched the hearts of many.
Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Herring Gardner. He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Sylvia Bauer Gardner, daughters Anne Blomeyer (husband Robert) of Dallas, TX, Alice Braziel of Mt. Olive, NC, and Jo Lynn Byrd (husband Zack) of Raleigh and by sons Paul David Gardner, Jr. (wife Joyce) of Raleigh and Len Bauer of Watauga Lake, NC. Grandchildren are Emily Marie Gardner, Jacob Still (wife Lauren), Lara Johnson, Helen Braziel (partner Eric ), Lauren Byrd, Caroline Landen (husband Drew), Kody Bauer, Lili Bauer, Sam Bauer, Scott Blomeyer and Shari Blomeyer Talley. Great grandchildren are Elise and Caleb Still, Marina Otero, and Ella and Sadie Landen.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15 at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608 or Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 14, 2020