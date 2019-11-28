|
|
Paul Goldston Bright
July 7, 1928 - November 25, 2019
Sanford
Paul Goldston Bright, 91, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Central Carolina Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 30th at the Asbury United Methodist Church, Sanford. A funeral service will be held at the church starting at 2:00 pm with Rev. Donald Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Asbury Church Cemetery.
Born July 7, 1928 in Chatham County, NC, he was the son of the late Numa Reid and Lessie Sally Goldston Bright. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ruth Moseley Bright, and three brothers: John Reid Bright, Robert Wade Bright, and Walter Pugh Bright.
Paul taught machine shop practices at Wayne Community College and Durham Technical Community College. He retired in 2001 as an Instrument
Maker at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Paul was a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, serving the church for many years as a Sunday school teacher, church lay leader, and as a member of the church choir. He said that his service to God brought him his greatest happiness.
Paul is survived by his son, Dr. Robert Paul Bright, of Phoenix, AZ, son and
daughter-in-law, Randall Glenn Bright and Harriet Stout Bright; grandsons, Cameron Paul Bright, Justin Connor Bright and Shane Jackson Bright.
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 28, 2019