Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3434
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Sanford, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Sanford, NC
Paul Goldston Bright


1928 - 2019
Paul Goldston Bright Obituary
Paul Goldston Bright

July 7, 1928 - November 25, 2019

Sanford

Paul Goldston Bright, 91, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Central Carolina Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 30th at the Asbury United Methodist Church, Sanford. A funeral service will be held at the church starting at 2:00 pm with Rev. Donald Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Asbury Church Cemetery.

Born July 7, 1928 in Chatham County, NC, he was the son of the late Numa Reid and Lessie Sally Goldston Bright. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ruth Moseley Bright, and three brothers: John Reid Bright, Robert Wade Bright, and Walter Pugh Bright.

Paul taught machine shop practices at Wayne Community College and Durham Technical Community College. He retired in 2001 as an Instrument

Maker at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Paul was a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, serving the church for many years as a Sunday school teacher, church lay leader, and as a member of the church choir. He said that his service to God brought him his greatest happiness.

Paul is survived by his son, Dr. Robert Paul Bright, of Phoenix, AZ, son and

daughter-in-law, Randall Glenn Bright and Harriet Stout Bright; grandsons, Cameron Paul Bright, Justin Connor Bright and Shane Jackson Bright.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
