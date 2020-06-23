Paul Hennessee "Blue" Hemphill
July 13, 1927 - June 20, 2020
Raleigh
Paul Hennessee "Blue" Hemphill, 92, of Raleigh, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after many years of declining health. He was born in the Bridgewater Community of Burke County, NC on July 13, 1927. Mr. Hemphill was the son of the late William Morrison Hemphill and Beulah Hennessee Hemphill and was a veteran of the US Navy serving in World War II. He was retired from the NC Highway Patrol after 33 years of service. He began his career in Gaston County, NC in 1951 and was promoted to Line Sergeant in 1968 and transferred to Raleigh, NC where he later retired.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601. Face coverings and social distancing will be appreciated.
Mr. Hemphill is survived by his children, Paul H. Hemphill, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Linda "Lin", of Southern Pines, NC; Scott Hemphill and daughter-in-law, Allison, of Clayton, and Beth Broadway and son-in-law, Jimmy, of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Lindsey Hemphill, Nathan "Nate" Clark and wife, Tiffany, Drew Hemphill and wife, Molly, and Tyler Hemphill; great-grandchildren, Carter, Lydia, Hannah and Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Polly Anna Beck Hemphill and by his brother, William Hennessee Hemphill.
The Hemphill family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many special caregivers from Rex Cancer Center of Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of NC, 401Harrison Oaks Blvd, suite 200, Cary, NC 27513. https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.