Charles (Paul) Iacono June 2, 1954 – October 29, 2019
Paul passed away after a very courageous and difficult year-long battle with cancer.
He is remembered with love by his wife of 40 years, Lauren; daughter Elizabeth; father Joseph; sister Susan Ferrell and her husband Steve; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family.
Paul was a dedicated husband, son and brother, a doting father, and a true friend. He most enjoyed being with and traveling with his family.
He was born in Easton PA, but lived in Atlanta, New York, New Jersey and finally in Raleigh, NC. He attended the University of Wisconsin, and UNC Greensboro where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Always interested in film production, his career in that field spanned decades and included positions as:
DIRECTOR of VIDEO DEVELOPMENT and PRODUCTION - Films Media Group, Princeton, NJ where he developed and supervised production of roughly 50 scripted programs and series per year, Films for the Humanities and Sciences, Cambridge Educational, Meridian Education Corporation.
PROJECT MANAGER - Health Science Media, Atlanta, GA - where he supervised the conceptualization, development and production of educational videos and interactive CD-ROM programs for the pharmaceutical industry, for physician and patient education.
MANAGER of CURRENT PROGRAMMING - The TRAVEL CHANNEL, Atlanta, GA – where he supervised the work of independent producers and production companies, overseeing up to six scripted series concurrently.
THE WEATHER CHANNEL Atlanta, GA - PRODUCER/DIRECTOR — DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING -where he developed, wrote, produced and directed documentaries on earth sciences, weather and environmental issues, for presentation on The Weather Channel
During his film career his awards included:
A Heart with Room for Every Joy – 2006 Telly Award, Executive Producer
Everyday Use, First Prize, Executive Producer, The Telly Awards 2005; "Best of Show", The 2005 Damah Film Festival
Being Gay: Coming Out in the 21st Century, Gold Medal, The New York Festivals, 2004.
Teens Dealing With Death, First Prize, The FREDDIE Awards, 2004.
Mysterious Places, Silver Medal, The New York Festivals, 1996.
The Climate Puzzle nominated for 1993 CableACE Award.
The Enemy Wind, Silver Medal, The New York Festivals, 1993.
Force 4 - nominated for a 1991 CableACE Award.
Hurricane Hugo Live Coverage, Golden ACE Award 1991
He wrote, produced and directed two of five documentaries addressing environmental issues, for which The Weather Channel was nominated for the 1990 Golden ACE Award.
After his film career, he began a second career in a different field as owner and manager of Travel Experts of Cary, a travel agency. He built the business into a well-respected agency, with a staff of up to 10 professionals. He found passion in this work which enabled him to enrich his life and the lives of others through life-changing experiences from around the world.
Celebrations honoring Paul's life will be held at a later time in both Raleigh and Easton PA.
Donations can be made to MD Anderson Clinical Trials - https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/honor-loved-ones.html or to the
He will be terribly missed by all and remembered by his family, friends and all who knew him as a kind and gentle person.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019