November 8, 1926 - March 15, 2019



Pittsboro



Paul Irvine Jr., 92, husband of the late Dorothy Legge Irvine, died on March 15, 2019, at Galloway Ridge.



Paul was the son of the late Dr. Paul Irvine and Gladys Kenney Irvine. He was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on November 8, 1926. In 1928, his family moved to Auburn, Alabama, where he grew up.



His father held several positions at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University), including professor of education and director of the Education Interpretation Service. Paul graduated from Lee County High School and briefly attended API before enlisting in the U. S. Navy in 1944 at the age of 17. While in the Navy, he graduated from the University of South Carolina and was commissioned as an ensign in 1946. He served in the Navy until 1947, with a tour of duty in the Pacific Theater as executive officer of a net tender.



Upon his release from the Navy, he re-entered API. While at API, both before and after his Navy service, he played trumpet with the Auburn Knights dance band. Over the years, he regularly attended the annual Auburn Knights reunions and played in the 1940s-era band. Paul later enrolled in the Graduate School of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a master's degree and Ph.D. in counseling and psychology.



After receiving his doctorate, Paul worked as a psychologist with the Chester County (Pennsylvania) Intermediate Unit, which provided services to local school districts in the county, and later with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. For many years, he was director of special education for the Putnam-North Westchester Board of Cooperative Education Services in New York State, where he oversaw services for special students in local school districts and was instrumental in the establishment of two schools for students with special needs.



Paul is survived by a son, Paul Irvine III, of New York, NY; granddaughters Danielle Robin Irvine, Nicole Amanda Irvine and Jacqueline Lillian Irvine, all of Katonah, NY; his sister, Anne I. Baggett of Braselton, GA; his brother, David J. Irvine of Henderson, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



In addition to his wife, Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald.



A private service of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to the Auburn Knights Scholarship Fund, c/o Wade Johnson, 995 Richland Circle, Auburn, AL 36832.



The Irvine family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2019