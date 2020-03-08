Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108

Paul Janshego

Paul Janshego Obituary
Paul Charles Janshego

March 5, 1934 - March 4, 2020

Cary

Paul Charles Janshego, passed away on 3/4/2020 at the REX Nursing Care & Rehabilitation Center, Apex, North Carolina.

Born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of Stephen and Mary Janshego, he built a family and career in Trenton, Michigan until retiring to Cary, North Carolina.

In his early years, Mr. Janshego could be found caddying at Sunnehanna Country Club with is four brothers while his two sisters helped keep the household. After graduating from Bishop McCort High School in 1951, he attended Virginia Military Institute where he was a varsity football player, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in History. He met his wife, Catherine Helen Friedman, in Johnstown and they were married in 1957, after he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a 1st Lieutenant and continued to serve with the Michigan National Guard.

After serving with the Army in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Paul had the opportunity to join the Great Lakes Steel Company in Ecorse, Michigan. He not only took pride in his work, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business.

Upon retiring, he became an avid golfer, he was member of Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Catherine Helen (Friedman) Janshego; his two sons, Jon Stephen Janshego his spouse, Christine; Brian Paul Janshego and Jennifer Billingsley King; his daughter, Catherine Mary (Janshego) Harris; brother James Janshego; Sisters Norma and Mary Ann, four grandchildren John Mark Harris, Catlin Lea Harris Hunter, Rebecca Ann Janshego Flaherty, and Rachel Corbett Janshego; three great-grandchildren, and many close friends. Paul was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

A celebration of life service will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, March 9th, 2020 at St Michaels the arc angel Catholic Church in Cary, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to The .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
