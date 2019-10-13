Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Johnson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Johnson Obituary
Paul Dean Johnson, Sr.

February 8, 1930 - October 1, 2019

Durham

Paul Dean Johnson from Durham, NC., 89, passed away on October 1st, 2019. Paul was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 8th, 1930. He is survived by His wife Hilma and son Paul JR (Dawn), sisters Betty (Jim), Janet, Peg, Nancy (Butch) and brother Ted. Paul was a proud grandfather of Christy, Eric, Dean, and Carla. Great grandfather of Melissa, Lyndsey, Charles, Kayla, and Maggie. Great great grandfather of Adeline and adored many nieces and nephews.

Paul was predeceased by son Jake (Ramona), Daughter Belinda (Wayne) and brother June (Lee).

Paul retired from Monsanto and will be fondly remembered by all that knew him as a proud U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran that served in the Korean War.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now