Paul Dean Johnson, Sr.
February 8, 1930 - October 1, 2019
Durham
Paul Dean Johnson from Durham, NC., 89, passed away on October 1st, 2019. Paul was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 8th, 1930. He is survived by His wife Hilma and son Paul JR (Dawn), sisters Betty (Jim), Janet, Peg, Nancy (Butch) and brother Ted. Paul was a proud grandfather of Christy, Eric, Dean, and Carla. Great grandfather of Melissa, Lyndsey, Charles, Kayla, and Maggie. Great great grandfather of Adeline and adored many nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by son Jake (Ramona), Daughter Belinda (Wayne) and brother June (Lee).
Paul retired from Monsanto and will be fondly remembered by all that knew him as a proud U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran that served in the Korean War.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019