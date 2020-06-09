Paul Matthews
1926 - 2020
J. Paul Matthews

Cary

J. Paul Matthews, 94, died June 6, 2020. He was born in Cary, NC on May 15, 1926 to Daniel Ernest Matthews and Vally Cooper Matthews. Paul was a WWII Navy Veteran. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph. He was Chief of the Cary YARC Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Geary Matthews; second wife, Jean W. Matthews; beloved son-in-law, John Spence Sr. and nephew, Jack Matthews.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Brenda Matthews Spence; 3 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild; 3 great grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens in Raleigh.

Condolence may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.
