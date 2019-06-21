Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loflin Funeral Home
147 Coleridge Rd
Ramseur, NC 27316
(336) 824-2386
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Newton II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Newton II Obituary
Paul Newton II



Asheboro

Paul Calvin Newton II was born March 29, 1924 in Guilford County, son of the late Paul Calvin Newton I and Minnie Mills Newton.

Paul is survived by three children; son, Paul Calvin Newton, III and wife, Hongyan Zhang Newton of Seattle, WA, daughters Frances Newton Watson and husband, Johnny Philip Watson of Raleigh, NC, Jenny Newton Hosford and husband John William Hosford III of Waynesville, NC, grandchildren, Tamara Watson Adams (David), and Derek Watson (Jennifer), Roxanne Hosford- Ragland (John) Kristina Hosford, Cathryn Hosford Hansher (Zachary), five great-grandchildren; Mallory, Avery and Jonathan Adams, Dale and Lane Watson; brother, Francis Lanneau Newton of Chapel Hill, sister-in-law; Sunny Newton (wife of late brother John Garland Newton).

A graveside service will be held at 3150 Fox Run Drive, Asheboro, NC on the Newton plot on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00pm with Pastor Dwight Ayers officiating.

Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.
Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now