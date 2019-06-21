|
|
Paul Newton II
Asheboro
Paul Calvin Newton II was born March 29, 1924 in Guilford County, son of the late Paul Calvin Newton I and Minnie Mills Newton.
Paul is survived by three children; son, Paul Calvin Newton, III and wife, Hongyan Zhang Newton of Seattle, WA, daughters Frances Newton Watson and husband, Johnny Philip Watson of Raleigh, NC, Jenny Newton Hosford and husband John William Hosford III of Waynesville, NC, grandchildren, Tamara Watson Adams (David), and Derek Watson (Jennifer), Roxanne Hosford- Ragland (John) Kristina Hosford, Cathryn Hosford Hansher (Zachary), five great-grandchildren; Mallory, Avery and Jonathan Adams, Dale and Lane Watson; brother, Francis Lanneau Newton of Chapel Hill, sister-in-law; Sunny Newton (wife of late brother John Garland Newton).
A graveside service will be held at 3150 Fox Run Drive, Asheboro, NC on the Newton plot on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00pm with Pastor Dwight Ayers officiating.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.
Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019