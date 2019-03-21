Services Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Garden on Millbrook 2400 E. Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Paul Rodgman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Rodgman

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul Alan Rodgman



Raleigh



Paul Alan Rodgman passed away peacefully in the evening on March 16, 2019, surrounded by family at his residence in Raleigh, NC.



Paul was born on September 13, 1950 to Alan & Doris Rodgman in Toronto, Canada. At the age of 4, his family moved to Winston-Salem, NC where he would spend his childhood with his brothers, Eric and Mark. They enjoyed many tenets of childhood together: playing sports, sneaking downstairs to look at Christmas presents, and going to drive-in movies with friends. The brothers spent several summers mowing, dragging and lining all the baseball fields at the Winston-Salem National Little League Fields. Paul also spent much of his childhood learning to play piano, with his career peaking later in life in a duet with his daughter, Laura Kelly, at one of her recitals.



Paul completed his undergraduate study at Duke University in 1972. He attended law school at UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in 1976. Paul went on to serve as a clerk with the NC Industrial Commission, where he met his future wife, Ella Whitley. Paul then moved on to a role as an assistant district attorney for the eighth judicial district, covering Lenoir, Wayne, and Greene counties.



After nearly two years, in 1979, he left his post in the eighth district to join the Kinston law firm of Wallace, Langley, Barwick and Landis (later known as Wallace, Morris, Barwick and Rochelle). Paul spent the bulk of his career at the firm, achieving an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell. All the while, Paul enjoyed his family life in Kinston, NC, where you could find him coaching a variety of baseball and basketball games or attending dance recitals and competitions.



Upon retirement, Paul and Ella moved full-time to Raleigh, NC to be closer to their kids and their families. They also discovered their fondness for cruises, visiting many of the islands in the Caribbean over the course of several years. Over the final few years of his life, Paul enjoyed spending lots of time at their condo in Pine Knoll Shores, NC watching the ocean.



Paul was an avid reader, a whiz at word puzzles and one of those party tricksters that could multiply numbers in his head faster than you could arrive at the answer on your calculator. He was also a lover of animals, having had many family pets throughout his life as well as always welcoming the rowdy pets of his adult children into the house.



Paul loved Duke basketball, the Grateful Dead, and sunshine. He spent countless hours enjoying all three: attending numerous ACC Tournaments over the years with friends and family; establishing collections of Grateful Dead music on various eras of media (vinyl, cassette tapes, CDs, digital); and always sporting outstanding tans from frequent stints by the pool or at the beach.



The final Duke game of Paul's lifetime was a 74-73 win over rival UNC in the ACC Tournament semifinals, en route to their record-setting 21st ACC Tournament Championship. Paul's final days were also set to many different live shows of the Grateful Dead, with his windows open and sunshine pouring in. Paul's was a life that came to an end too soon, but one that came to an end in his own style. He was a husband, a Dad, a Pau-Pau, a brother, an uncle and a friend.



Paul was preceded in death by his father, Alan Rodgman, and mother, Doris Rodgman of Winston-Salem, NC.



Paul will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Ella of Raleigh, NC; his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Jason, Meridith and Linden Rodgman of Huntersville, NC; his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Laura Kelly, Justin and Ryan Lancaster of Cary, NC; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Melody Rodgman of Durham, NC; his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sara Rodgman of Winston-Salem, NC; many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 pm at The Garden on Millbrook, 2400 E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Paul's honor to your local SPCA. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019