Paul Samuel Kushner
February 10, 1943 - September 15, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Paul Samuel Kushner, age 76, died September 15, 2019 at home after a long illness. He was the husband of Anna Romeo Kushner with whom he shared 37 years.
Born in Trenton, NJ February 10, 1943 to the late Dr. Bernard Benjamin Kushner and Rose Litsky Kushner he was a proud Trenton native with fond memories of Cadwalader Park. He earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University followed by a masters from University of South Carolina.
His professional career was with State of Florida Vocational Rehabilitation.
Paul will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit and self-deprecating sense of humor.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Anna Romeo Kushner, son Marc Howard Kushner, daughter Andrea Beth Kushner, his loving sister Betsy Kushner Mark and extended family and friends.
Paul's most trusted high school friend Dr. Ron Warren made extra efforts keep in touch and to remind Paul of childhood memories during his last difficult years. Of vital support during his long illness was Nancy Laitinen with whom he was friends for almost forty years. Ellen and John MacMillan both visited regularly to continue their social contact when Paul was no longer able to drive. Over the past six years, Paul also formed a special bond with Cedric John Rogers, his caregiver who extended his genuine friendship and brightened Paul's days as well as providing calming strength. Ebrima Bah provided kind and gentle aid and support.
Private internment at Wake Memorial Park.
Memorial donations can be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/.
Arrangements bt Carl Barnekow Funeral Service Licensee
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019