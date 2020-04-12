|
Paul Sherard Pearsall
Mount Olive
Paul Sherard Pearsall died peacefully, Wednesday, April 8, 2028 at home after a period of declining health.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Mount Olive, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Atwood officiating.
For nearly all of his career, Paul owned and operated Pearsall House Moving. He was a member of the North Carolina House Movers Association, serving on the board of directors and leading as its president for 12 years. He was also a founding member of the International Association of Structural Movers (IASM) in 1982. In 1988, he joined the IASM board of directors, and served as its president in 1998. He retired from the house moving industry in 2003, and in 2006, the IASM honored him for outstanding achievement and service to the industry.
In addition to his wife, Connie Smith Pearsall, he is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Lynn P. and Michael Williams of Mount Olive, and Kathy P. and Bob Simms of Raleigh; a grandson and wife, Jordan and Caitlin Williams of Dudley; a granddaughter and here fiance`, Katelyn Williams and Justin Rectenwald of Athens, Ga.; and Maggie, his beloved golf course dog.
The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church, PO Box 239, Mount Olive, NC 28365.
A Tyndall Service, Mount Olive.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020