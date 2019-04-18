Paul Allan Sheridan



April 2, 1964 - April 12, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Paul Allan Sheridan, 54, proud Irishman and friend to all, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 after an eight-month battle with brain cancer. Paul's final days were spent at home, with family and friends by his side. A native New Yorker, Paul was born to Irish-Canadian parents, Gerald and Shirley Sheridan. He completed the 1986 Justice Honors Program at American University and graduated from Bethany College in 1987. Paul graduated from Campbell University's Norman A. Wiggins School of Law in Buies Creek, NC with a Juris Doctor degree in 1992. Paul's legal career began at Safran Law Offices followed by a partnership in the firm of Vann & Sheridan. In 2013, Paul was a founding partner in the law firm of Hannah, Sheridan & Cochran where he focused on civil litigation, construction and lien law. He was a guest speaker and lecturer, a published author, a member of the NC Bar Association and was involved in many legal and community organizations including Habitat for Humanity. Throughout his career, Paul was recognized as one of Business North Carolina Magazine's Legal Elite Attorneys. Paul's other career pursuits included several years as CFO of G.F. Sheridan, Inc, his father's construction firm in Manhattan and three years in Tucson, Arizona developing real estate. Paul greeted everyone with a smile and effortlessly made new friends. He was an eternal optimist, even in the most difficult of times.Without a doubt, no one loved a good time more than Paul! In his quest for fun, Paul discovered the Caribbean's best dirt-floored bars, sampled every back-alley-late-night establishment in Greenwich Village, was an energetic Parrothead at Buffett concerts, joyously earned at least 22 motor vehicle (speed) violations and waged many to-the-death kneeboarding wars on local lakes. He was humble, never boasted or complained and always offered a helping hand. Paul was a yankee-born southern gentleman, an avid boatsman, a life-long hockey fan and an adventurous world traveller. Paul genuinely lived life to the fullest! Without a doubt, Paul's four children were his proudest achievements - Will, Ryan, Savannah and Blake. He spoiled them with non-stop fun no matter the damage to body or bank account. Paul motor crossed with Will & Ryan, never missed a 4:30 am ice hockey practice and spent hours with his oldest sons tinkering under their car hoods. Blake was Paul's "mini-me" and built lego masterpieces and loved boating with his dad. And as Paul's only daughter, Savannah held the key to her father's heart and was the apple of his eye. Paul is survived by children Will, Ryan, Savannah and Blake, brother Philip and many Canadian aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by many including fiancée Koreen English and her daughter Vanessa, dear friend David Warren and his NC family Betsy, Byron and Charlotte Saintsing. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his sister Jane. A memorial service will be at on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Edenton Street United Methodists Church, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh. Afterwards, the family will host a Celebration of Life for friends and family at 1817 Brassfield Road, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, a "Gift From the Heart" donation can be made in Paul's name to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org/Donate Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019