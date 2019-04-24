Home

Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Zebulon United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Zebulon United Methodist Church
Paul T. Robazcewski


Paul T. Robazcewski Obituary
Paul Theodore Robazcewski

June 8, 1927 – April 22, 2019

Zebulon

Paul T. Robazcewski, 81, retired Air Force veteran having served 20 years, died Monday. Paul loved his family. Funeral service 2 PM Thursday at Zebulon United Methodist Church. Burial at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Surviving: wife, Dianne Robazcewski; sons, Ted and David Robazcewski; stepchildren, Vicky Hall-Short, Jackie Bullock and Renee Perrett; half-sisters, Susan and Lisa Robac; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday at the church prior to the funeral beginning at 1 PM. Contributions may be made to Zebulon United Methodist Church, 121 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon, NC 27597 or the charity of donor's choice.

Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019
