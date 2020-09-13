1/1
Paul Vincent Bamford
1945 - 2020
Paul Vincent Bamford

Raleigh

A good and decent man, Paul V. Bamford, departed this world on Sept. 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda, and his deeply beloved daughter Michelle of Durham, NC. For three years, Paul fought a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer and received compassionate care from Dr. Jeremiah Boles, Dr. Daniel Mollin and Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.

Paul was born in San Francisco, CA on July 14, 1945 to Harry and Cora Bamford, eventually moving to Portland, Oregon with his mom and sister. Many of his most cherished memories were created in Cannon Beach, Oregon where he spent a lot of happy times with his family, enjoying the glorious beauty of the west coast and the adventures of a small, seaside town, including leading guided tours on horseback.

Paul graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Oregon and eventually earned a B.A. Degree from Claremont McKenna College in CA. He ultimately accepted a scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy and met his future wife. A life-long learner, Paul also received an M.S. Degree in Management from NC State University.

Although Paul had a keen intellect and was a ferocious reader, he enjoyed the simpler things in life: every kind of sports, especially UNC-Chapel Hill's men's basketball (go Heels!); playing bridge; attending the theatre, museums and concerts; relaxing at the beach (his "happy place") and traveling. His favorite destinations were Italy, Spain, Costa Rica and Alaska.

While Paul had a satisfying career as a Senior-level Human Resources Executive, he most cherished the volunteer work he did for area non-profits. Over the years, he provided passionate support for SCORE – Raleigh; the Executive Service Corps of the Triangle; Society for Human Resources Management-SHRM (Board); Passage Home (Board); Center for Volunteer Caregiving (Board), and the NC Center for Nonprofits.

As a "cradle" Episcopalian and member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Raleigh for over 35 years, Paul served in many capacities: member of the Vestry, Chair of the Finance Committee for a new sanctuary, Adult Sunday School Teacher, Lector and Lay Eucharistic Visitor. He was well known for his robust and joyful singing of hymns during services and his wonderful sense of humor.

Most importantly, Paul was a treasured mentor and role model to many men who in turn enriched his life and affirmed the goodness in all humankind.

In addition to his wife, Linda, daughter Michelle and stepmother-in-law, Ann Solomon, Paul is survived by his adored sister, Betsy Ayres of Cannon Beach, Oregon, his California siblings: Barbara Holden, Laura Thomas, and Roger Bamford (Adrienne), his cousin David Anderson (Laura) of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. He also is fondly remembered by his NC family through marriage: Celia Nail and son William (Ann), Susan Tucker (children Kevin, Traci and granddaughter Courtnie), and Jim Courtney (Beth).

A public graveside service will be held this Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC, 2840 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher, NC 28732. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Raleigh at 10:30 am. The memorial service will be live-streamed by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on St. Mary's St. in Raleigh and can be watched during real-time or later (www.brownwynneraleigh.com).

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church (1725 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604) or to the North Coast Land Conservancy (PO Box 67, Seaside, OR 97138).

"Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:23)

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 12, 2020
Linda,
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Thinking about you and your family.
Joanne Repinecz
Joanne Repinecz
Friend
September 12, 2020
Paul is one of my very favorite balcony people. Thank you for sharing him with us, Linda and Michelle. The Ebhardts and ZumBrunnens are deeply grateful for his influence on our lives. May your hearts be filled with beautiful memories.
Serena Ebhardt
Friend
September 12, 2020
Linda,
I am so very sorry for your loss. My sympathy to you and your entire family.
Rebecca Bailey
Friend
September 12, 2020
Such a wonderful man who so enriched others' lives. My heart goes out to Linda and Michelle.(
Margaret Zumr
Friend
