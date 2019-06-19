Paul Wayne Elliott



December 17, 1940 - June 18, 2019



Raleigh



Paul Wayne Elliott, 78, of Raleigh passed from this life on Tuesday the 18th at his home in the company of family and caregivers. He was born in Durham, NC to Paul Lee and Eleanor Elliott. He graduated from Duke University in 1964 with a degree in engineering and was employed with NC DOT for 38 years.



Wayne loved softball and played and coached successfully for many years at his workplace and with sponsored teams and had the trophies to show for it.



Wayne is survived by his wife, Teresa; a sister, Barbara Elliott of Durham; brothers-in-law, Bill Lauginghouse (Carolyn) of Swansboro, NC and Wayne Laughinghouse (Kay) of Virginia Beach, VA; one aunt, cousins, friends, nephews and nieces and their children.



Visitation is Friday the 21st from 1:30 to 3:30 at City of Oaks Cremation on Green Road in Raleigh. Burial will be out of town.