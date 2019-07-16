Sue Arnold



April 12, 1942-July 14, 2019



Raleigh



Paula Sue Arnold, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and distinguished educator, passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 77, after a life well lived. She was born on April 12, 1942, to the late Roger C. Johnson and Pauline Chappell Johnson.



Sue graduated from Lillington High School in 1960, earned her B.A. degree at Meredith College, her M.ED, Principal Certification, Advanced Certification and her Doctorate of Education at Campbell University. Sue began her teaching career in Mebane, N.C., later in Durham, N.C. before teaching in the Harnett County Public Schools. Dr. Arnold retired in 1998 as Assistant Superintendent of Harnett County Public Schools.



She loved her family and friends and shared her dignity, grace and sweetness with all who knew her. As one admirer said of Sue, she was "intelligent and accomplished, yet never arrogant, and always ready to laugh." Sue was active with her church family, and served as Sunday School teacher and Deacon. Sue was an avid reader who scoured reviews and best seller lists. She belonged to Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She belonged to the Sir Walter Cabinet and enjoyed serving as its Chaplain for many years.



Sue loved going to the beach with her family, and she made the most of her membership in Brookgreen Gardens at Murrells Inlet. She liked scuppernongs, collard greens and eastern N.C. barbecue, and seldom missed a home ECU Pirate football game. She enjoyed shopping and kept up with women's fashion and clothes.



Sue is survived by a loving family: her devoted husband of 55 years, Gerald Arnold; a daughter, Lisa Arnold Coats and her husband, Andrew S. Coats; a son, Stanley (Stan) Gerald Arnold, Jr.; granddaughters Caitlin Olivia Coats and Claire Elizabeth Coats; a brother, Roger Barry Johnson and wife Gail Johnson; special nieces and nephews and familial friend, Janie Shivar.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 o'clock pm at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, N.C. A visitation will follow in the fellowship hall of the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, N.C. 27608



Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019