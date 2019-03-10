Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Baptist Grove Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Baptist Grove Church
7109 Leesville Road
Paulette Catherine Kea


Paulette Catherine Kea Obituary
Paulette Catherine Kea

February 23, 1944 - March 6, 2019

Raleigh

Paulette Catherine Kea, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Baptist Grove Church, 7109 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Baptist Grove Church Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: husband, Charlie Kea of the home; son, Tony Kea (Jennifer) of Raleigh, NC; stepchildren, Sadie Nichols, Charlie Dunn, Sandra Gill and Sheral Downing; sisters, Shirley Matthews, JoAnne Cannady Barnes, and Brenda Cannady, all of Raleigh, NC; grandchild, Cameron Anthony Kea.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019
