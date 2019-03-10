|
Paulette Catherine Kea
February 23, 1944 - March 6, 2019
Raleigh
Paulette Catherine Kea, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Baptist Grove Church, 7109 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Baptist Grove Church Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: husband, Charlie Kea of the home; son, Tony Kea (Jennifer) of Raleigh, NC; stepchildren, Sadie Nichols, Charlie Dunn, Sandra Gill and Sheral Downing; sisters, Shirley Matthews, JoAnne Cannady Barnes, and Brenda Cannady, all of Raleigh, NC; grandchild, Cameron Anthony Kea.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019