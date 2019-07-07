Paulette



Marie Corda



Raleigh



Paulette Marie Corda, 92, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at the Stewart Health Center at Springmoor Retirement Community. Born in France on September 9, 1926; she was the daughter of the late Xavier Marquis and Augusta Blenner Marquis and wife of the late Michael Corda.



She lived in France with her grandmother until she was three years old. She then moved to New York with her parents. She graduated from high school and went to business school. She moved to Connecticut and it was there that she met the love of her life, Michael Corda. They married in 1950 and had three children. They lived a happy life until Mike's untimely death in 1980.



In addition to raising her three children, Paulette held numerous jobs including Art Instructor and teacher. She enjoyed painting, ceramics and mostly being a grandmother.



She is lovingly remembered by her three children: Nancy Murphy of Parker, CO, Susan Thebert of Raleigh, NC and Gary Corda of Danville CA; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



A memorial service celebrating Paulette's Life will be held in late September at the Chapel of Springmoor Retirement Community. Paulette's family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to Transitions Life Care (250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607), the Springmoor Endowment Fund (1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615) or the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019