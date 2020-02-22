|
Pauline Clifford Martin
September 28, 1925 - February 19, 2020
Clayton
Pauline Clifford Martin, daughter of the late Lacy Graham and Katherine Batson Clifford passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00. Entombment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
She is survived by her son, William Mason Martin, II; daughter, Katherine Martin Crane and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Charity Brooke Register and husband, David, Melissa Katherine Wilkerson and husband, Zak, and William Mason Martin, III and wife, Vanessa; great grandchildren, Noah, Chloe, and Cooper Register and Ethan, Petra and Harbor Wilkerson. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Clyde Martin; one sister and one brother.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2020