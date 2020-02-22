Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map

Pauline Clifford Martin


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Clifford Martin Obituary
Pauline Clifford Martin

September 28, 1925 - February 19, 2020

Clayton

Pauline Clifford Martin, daughter of the late Lacy Graham and Katherine Batson Clifford passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00. Entombment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

She is survived by her son, William Mason Martin, II; daughter, Katherine Martin Crane and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Charity Brooke Register and husband, David, Melissa Katherine Wilkerson and husband, Zak, and William Mason Martin, III and wife, Vanessa; great grandchildren, Noah, Chloe, and Cooper Register and Ethan, Petra and Harbor Wilkerson. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Clyde Martin; one sister and one brother.

Online condolences may be made to the Martin family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaurin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -