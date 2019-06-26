Pauline B. Hamlin



July 17, 1922 - June 22, 2019



Raleigh



Pauline B. Hamlin, formally of Colonial Heights, Virginia, entered heaven on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was just three weeks shy of her 97th birthday. She was a resident of Abbotswood Assisted Living in Raleigh, North Carolina.



She was born Pauline Virginia Bailey on July 17, 1922, in Prince Edward County, Virginia. Her lucky parents were Edward L. Bailey and Bessie Mae Bailey, who predecease her. Pauline married Robert S. Hamlin, whose thirteen year marriage ended in his sudden death. They were blessed with one child, Stephen B. Hamlin. Steve and his wife Terri reside in Raleigh.



Pauline is survived by her grandchildren: Amy Handlon and her husband Brian; Blake Hamlin and his wife Kim; and step-grandson Michael Dwiggins. Pauline adored her two great-grandsons, Cole and Caleb Handlon. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.



Besides her parents and husband, Pauline was predeceased by seven siblings and her longtime companion, Walter O. Williams.



Visitation will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6 PM - 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home at 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 AM followed by the graveside service at Southlawn Memorial Park at 1911 Birdsong Rd, Petersburg, VA.