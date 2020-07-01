Pauline T. Hicks
1924 - 2020
PAULINE TAYLOR HICKS

5/13/24 – 6/24/20

Durham

Pauline Taylor Hicks, 96, born and raised in Caswell County, passed peacefully at the Hock Family Pavilion on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Pauline resided in Durham where she began work for the Ellis Stone Company and later for 25 years with Sears Roebuck and Co. until her retirement.

Pauline was a long-time faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Pauline was the last surviving member of her immediate family to include her parents and 9 brothers and sisters.

Pauline is survived by her husband of 76 years, Rainey F. Hicks, son, Don Hicks (Marie) and daughter Paula H. Tilley (Allen). She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by 1 sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cambridge Hills Assisted Living for their loving care for our mom while she lived at their facility.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
