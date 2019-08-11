|
Pauline Voorhees
September 23, 1930 - August 8, 2019
Wake Forest
Pauline Voorhees, age 88, died on August 8, 2019, in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Pauline was born on September 23, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Henry and Helen Van Duine. She attended Hope College, married Hank Voorhees and lived in Michigan, Illinois, California, Montana and North Carolina.
Her family and friends will always remember her as loving and kind. She would make friends wherever she went. Pauline was always in a matching outfit, wearing color-coordinated accessories with her nails, make-up and hair done.
Pauline was very proud of her family. She recounted how the happiest times in her life were when the schools were closed due to snow, so her children would be home with her and she could bake chocolate chip cookies with them. She loved reading her Bible, her daily devotionals and praying.
Pauline is survived by her sons Dirk (Lissa), Steve and Henry (Briony); her daughter Susan; her grandchildren Jack (Lindsey), Bill (Megan), Kathleen, Marie and Genevieve; and her great grandchildren Henry and Milo. She is preceded in death by Hank, her husband of 66 years, and her grandson, Nick.
The family would like to thank our dear friend Michele Boyce for her help, love and support. We also send a big SHOUT out to Pauline's caregiver, McKay Cameron. McKay, YOU ARE A ROCK STAR!!!
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a future date at The Church at Creston in Kalispell, Montana, with a reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pauline's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Her favorite song was "Amazing Grace," and the following stanza sums up her beliefs: " 'Twas grace hath brought us safe thus far, and grace will lead us home." Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019