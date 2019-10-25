Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
church fellowship hall
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Orange United Methodist Church
Pearl C. Perdue


1931 - 2019
Pearl C. Perdue Obituary
Pearl C. Perdue

November 28, 1931 - October 18, 2019

Chapel Hill

Pearl C. Perdue, age 87, of Chapel Hill died Friday October 18, at Duke Hospice. She was born in Beaufort County, NC to the late Glen Thomas and Clara Mae Denby Clark.

Pearl worked in insurance before accepting the busier job of stay at home mom. She still found time to play bridge, volunteer at the hospital, sing in several choirs and travel. Her favorite travel spot was home to Chocowinity, NC to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Eldred and husband, Tim, of Chapel Hill; granddaughter, Sarah Riddle and husband, Christopher, of Durham; and her brother, Ronnie Clark of Washington, NC. Pearl was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Fred; her parents; and her two sisters: Margie Burroughs and Mary Wall.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, October 28, at Orange United Methodist Church with Rev. Adam Seate presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-2:00 PM in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of follows, contributions may be made to Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

The Perdue family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
